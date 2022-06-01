Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) A court in Thailand has sentenced a British man to eight years in prison for the 2014 murder of a woman, whose dismembered body was found stuffed into a suitcase and dumped in a river.

Briton Shane Kenneth Looker, 51, admitted killing Laxami Manochat, 27, after meeting her at a bar in November 2014, officials at the Kanchanaburi Provincial Court outside Bangkok told CNN.

Looker had watched the courtroom proceedings remotely via a teleconference call from prison. "After the defendant was examined by the judge, he finally confessed to all the filed charges," said Saksith Jongcharoen, an administrative officer of the court.

Laxami's corpse was discovered in the Mae Klong River in Kanchanaburi town, dismembered and stuffed into a suitcase loaded with stones.

Investigations by Thai police revealed that she had met Looker in a bar in Bangkok days earlier and accompanied him to a nearby hotel.

