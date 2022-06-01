US lifts Cuba flight restrictions imposed under Trump

The administration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday revoked a series of restrictions on flights to Cuba imposed by his predecessor, including ending a prohibition on US airline flights to Cuban airports other than Havana.

The US Transportation Department (USDOT) issued the order at the request of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said the action was "in support of the Cuban people, and in the foreign policy interests of the United States."

The White House last month had signaled the planned move as part of a broader revision of policy toward Cuba. The flight restrictions have been lifted effective immediately.