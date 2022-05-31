(CNN) Megalodon, the giant shark that lived more than 23 million years ago and was inspiration for the movie "The Meg," was almost four times bigger than the great white shark that cruises our oceans today.

However, the two shark species, which once coexisted, likely hunted some of the same prey. This competition could potentially have been one reason why the 65-foot-long (20-meter-long) megalodon went extinct, a new study has suggested.

To arrive at this finding, the researchers involved in the study used a new technique. They analyzed dietary signatures contained in the teeth of 13 extinct shark species and 20 modern sharks to understand where they fit in the food chain -- also known as their trophic level.

"Megalodon is typically portrayed as a super-sized, monstrous shark in novels and films, but the reality is that we still know very little about the extinct shark," said study author Kenshu Shimada, a professor of paleobiology at DePaul University in Chicago and research associate at the Sternberg Museum of Natural History in Kansas.

"Our new study shows that the dietary range of the early Pliocene great white shark is very similar to that of megalodon, indicating that our data do not contradict the competition hypothesis," he said via email.

