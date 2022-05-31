10 people injured, 4 critically, in downtown Charleston shooting on Monday night, police say

(CNN) Ten people were injured, including a 17-year-old, in a shooting in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday, police said.

Four people were hospitalized in critical condition, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said in a news conference Tuesday.

A police officer was also wounded by shrapnel and two sheriff's deputies were assaulted after responding to the scene, he said.

One person was arrested for disorderly conduct, and another was arrested Tuesday morning, according to Reynolds.

"We are lucky we don't have a dead cop or dead citizens," Reynolds said.

