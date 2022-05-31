Opinion: What it means to graduate from an HBCU into the 'real world'

Airielle Lowe is a recent graduate of Howard University and an associate producer at CNN. The views expressed here are her own. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) As a recent college graduate I -- like so many others -- am entering the "real world" a bit unsure of myself. Fearful and yet hopeful for the future.

However, as a recent graduate of a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), I recognize I will be leaving behind my safe space of the past four years -- and entering spaces where I may be one of the few Black people in a room.

Of course, these are all things my professors at Howard University have spoken openly about and prepared my classmates and me for. They have told us that being the only Black person in a room often means you'll have to work harder to prove yourself, that it may be more difficult to have your voice heard when pitching a topic or speaking up at all. Some professors also warned us to be hyper-aware of the way we present ourselves -- recounting their own experiences coming of age at a time when doing things like wearing your natural hair could easily prevent a recruiter from taking you seriously.