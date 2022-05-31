Today, you’ll find a deal on Apple AirPods Max, discounted Apple AirTags and savings on OXO grilling tools. All that and more below.

$549 $449.99 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Best Buy

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing their biggest discount ever on Amazon right now. AirPods Max are down to $449.99 in every color — the full discount applies in-cart. That’s $100 off their usual price, and matching the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; they’ll likely sell out quickly.

$99 $89 at Amazon

AirTags Apple

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want an item tracker, the AirTag is an obvious choice. With impressive precision and long-lasting battery, the AirTag is a game changer for scatter-brained moments, like when you can’t remember where you put down your car keys. Now just $89 for a pack of four, this deal brings these useful trackers to a solid discount price.

OXO Adobe Stock

Whether you’re a barbecue novice or grill master, OXO’s top-rated grilling tools are a worthy addition or upgrade to your existing collection. They offer patulas, tongs, thermometers and anything else you could possibly need for your next cookout. Best of all, OXO’s entire grilling collection is 20% with code GRILLING2022, just in time for summer.

$199.99 $116.99 at Amazon

WD My Passport SSD Amazon

Today only, you can save over $80 on our top pick for the best external hard drive. It’s never a bad time to secure your data, and My Passport has enough space to store all your files, packing close to 100,000 photo files, or in our testers’ case, two backups of their entire library.

$249 $179.99 at Amazon

Apple

You can snag a pair of AirPods Pro for just $179.99, just $5 shy of the Black Friday low price. Our pick for the best true wireless earbuds, the AirPods offer comfortable design, terrific sound, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, long battery life, easy controls and an intuitive setup, thanks to the Apple H1 chip.

More deals to shop

• Thanks to its combination of sleek aesthetics, solid performance, and reasonable price tag, the Cuisinart SM-50 was our testers’ pick for best affordable stand mixer — and now it’s an even better choice at just $159.99 in yellow at Amazon.

• Right now you can save on the versatile Apple Watch Series 7, which boasts a large always-on display, fast charging and advanced monitoring features.

• The sleek Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones boast noise canceling abilities, 30-hour battery life and touch sensor controls. Right now they’re 25% off at Woot!

• This portable Magsafe battery allows you to charge your iPhone on the go, without tangled cords or searching for an outlet. Score one for under $80 at Amazon right now.

• Restaurant-quality cookware from HexClad is 40% off sitewide, but the sale ends tomorrow.

• The Cosmo 300 Headlamp from Black Diamond is $8 off right now, plus REI members can save an additional 20%.

• Snag a trusty Nutribullet blender — now $30 off at Best Buy — for all your summer smoothies and more.

• Looking for a new Xbox console? The Series S might not have all the capabilities of its more expensive alternatives, but it’s a superb choice especially at this discounted price.

• Birkenstocks are a classic choice for comfortable summer footwear, and right now you can score a bunch of styles at solid discounts.

• Get out on the water this summer on these discounted Restrospec paddle boards.

Deals you may have missed

Memorial Day sale

Brooklinen Brooklinen

Save on the internet’s favorite sheets, bedding, loungewear and more thanks to this Memorial Day sale at Brooklinen. You can get 15% off everything on the site, including everything you need for maximum cozyness. Swap out your stuffy winter bedding and relax in the softest linen sheets or rest your head on a pillow we love.

Friends Of Glossier sale

Glossier CNN

Lovers of the dewy, no-makeup look rejoice: now through the end of the month, Glossier is hosting their Friends Of Glossier sale. That means 20% off almost everything — all skincare, makeup, body and fragrance products — when you use code FOG22 at checkout.

$19.99 $13.99 with clipped on-page coupon at Amazon

Kizen Lindsay Boyers/CNN

Cooking meat is no time for guessing games. The Kizen meat thermometer gives you peace of mind in the kitchen thanks to reliably accurate readings and easy calibration. Right now you can score an extra $2 off the discounted price, making this a significant price decrease on an already budget-friendly option.