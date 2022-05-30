With an above-average hurricane season forecast, a Louisiana resident is asking to be spared
Updated 10:42 AM ET, Mon May 30, 2022
(CNN)Even two years later, Yolanda Tezeno's voice quivers as she describes the day she returned to her Louisiana home following Hurricane Laura's unyielding wrath.
"It was total devastation in our area. All the homes are just destroyed," Tezeno recounted. She took a long pause; the wound was as fresh as it was that August day in 2020.
Tezeno arrived at her Cameron Parish neighborhood fearing the worst, and amid the rubble, there stood her home. It looked unscathed.
But Tezeno's feelings of hope were quickly dashed when she opened the door. Inside, it was a very different story.
"The back was all blown out. The AC unit flew off the back of our house. All the siding came off the house, my back porch on my house with two bedrooms and the bathrooms were all caved in," Tezeno told CNN.
For two years, Tezeno -- a single mother -- and her four children have not been able to move back in as the home gets repaired. She's been living with relatives as she balances what seems like three full-time jobs: her actual full-time job, raising her family, and endlessly dealing with insurance companies.
"This whole thing has taken an emotional toll on me," she admitted.
Tezeno and her family are preparing to move back in a matter of weeks, which also happens to be right in time for the start of the hurricane season.
NOAA is predicting the 2022 season will be above-average once again, with 6-10 hurricanes and 3-6 major storms (Category 3 or higher).
According to Colorado State University, the chances of Louisiana getting hit with a named storm within 50 miles this season are 84%.
"Oh Jesus, keep us spared," Tezeno sighed.
Thousands still need to rebuild
As Tezeno and her fellow Louisianans try to mentally prepare for hurricanes yet to come, two years after Laura, Lake Charles -- 45 miles north of Cameron Parish -- still looks like a blue patchwork quilt.
"I still see blue tarps out there, there are plenty of homes and businesses that are still not completely put back together," Lake Charles National Weather Service meteorologist Stephen Corbani observed.
"There is a literal PTSD out there in the community," explained Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. "It's a visceral thing."
The storm cost more than a billion dollars in the state of Louisiana alone, with more than 44,000 households approved by