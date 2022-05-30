With an above-average hurricane season forecast, a Louisiana resident is asking to be spared

A version of this article originally appeared in the weekly weather newsletter, the CNN Weather Brief, which is released every Monday. You can sign up here to receive them every week and during significant storms.

(CNN) Even two years later, Yolanda Tezeno's voice quivers as she describes the day she returned to her Louisiana home following Hurricane Laura's unyielding wrath.

"It was total devastation in our area. All the homes are just destroyed," Tezeno recounted. She took a long pause; the wound was as fresh as it was that August day in 2020.

Tezeno arrived at her Cameron Parish neighborhood fearing the worst, and amid the rubble, there stood her home. It looked unscathed.

But Tezeno's feelings of hope were quickly dashed when she opened the door. Inside, it was a very different story.

"The back was all blown out. The AC unit flew off the back of our house. All the siding came off the house, my back porch on my house with two bedrooms and the bathrooms were all caved in," Tezeno told CNN.

