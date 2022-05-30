A 10-year-old Uvalde shooting victim wanted to go viral on TikTok, but was too young to have an account. Now her family wants to fulfill her dream

(CNN) Ten-year-old Tess Marie Mata hoped to one day go viral on TikTok -- even though she was too young to have an account.

Last Tuesday, Tess was one of the 21 victims killed at the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. Her family is now doing what they can to fulfill her dreams.

Tess' uncle, Robert Hill, told CNN Monday that she had dreamed of having one of her dance videos go viral on the social media app, TikTok

Since users must be at least 13 years old to create an account, Hill said Tess would make videos and save them to her mother, Veronica's account.

"She had over 150 videos drafted," Hill said. "We were going through all of them and talking about how she always wanted one of her dances to go viral."