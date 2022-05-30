Rafael Nadal set to meet archrival Novak Djokovic in the French Open quarterfinals

(CNN) During Rafael Nadal's long illustrious career, he has played 112 matches at Roland Garros and won 109 of them.

His long-time rival Novak Djokovic is responsible for two of these three defeats in Paris.

The two players, who have won 15 of the last 17 French Open titles, will meet again on Tuesday in the quarterfinals in what is one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament.

They have faced each other 59 times -- more than any other two men in the sport's professional era -- and are relatively evenly matched; Nadal leads the grand slam count by one with 21 titles while Djokovic leads the head-to-head 30-28.

On clay, the rivalry is more lopsided in favor of Nadal who has won seven matches compared to Djokovic's two.

