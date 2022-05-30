Teenager Holger Rune stuns fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open

(CNN) Danish teenager Holger Rune completed arguably the biggest upset of the French Open so far as he beat fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4.

The victory sees Rune, ranked 40th in the world, become the first ever Danish man to reach the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, where he will face Norway's Casper Ruud.

A former junior French Open champion, the 19-year-old is also the first man from Denmark to reach the quarterfinals of any grand slam tournament since Jan Leschly in 1967, according to the ATP Tour.

"I have an unbelievable feeling right now," Rune said in his on-court interview after Monday's match. "I was so nervous at the end, but the crowd was amazing for me the whole match, the whole tournament."

He won a close first set against last year's finalist Tsitsipas in just over an hour before the Greek leveled the match thanks to a break of serve at 4-3 in the second.

