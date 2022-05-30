Lionel Messi reveals his behind-the-scenes Covid-19 struggle

(CNN) Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has revealed the difficulties he faced after contracting Covid-19. The 34-year-old contracted the virus in early January, as reported by CNN.

In an interview with Argentinian broadcaster TYC Sports on Monday, Messi noted that when he initially became unwell with Covid-19, he experienced the typical symptoms of the virus -- sore throat, coughing and fever. However, when the initial effects cleared up, the seven-time Ballon D'Or winner continued to struggle with respiratory issues.

"It left me with after effects. It left me with after effects in my lungs. I came back and it was like a month and a half without even being able to run because my lungs were affected," Messi said Monday.

The Argentine forward missed three matches after his positive test in January: two in Ligue 1 and one in the French Cup.

Messi went on to say that he pushed himself to return to the pitch too quickly from the complications which worsened their effects.

Read More