Gina Gammell, Jianying Chen, Park Chan-wook, Jerzy Skolimowski pose during the closing ceremony for the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 28.
Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters
The 75th Cannes Film Festival has revealed this year’s award winners and the recipient of its prestigious Palme d’Or.

In addition to the film’s honored, Forest Whitaker received a Palme d’Or for his career, and Tom Cruise was awarded a surprise honorary Palme d’Or while in town promoting “Top Gun: Maverick” near the beginning of the festival.

Here is a list of more winners at the festival:

Palme d’Or: “Triangle of Sadness,” directed by Ruben Östlund

Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell attend the screening of "Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2022 in Cannes, France.
JP Pariente/JM Haedrich/SIPA France/AP
Grand Prix: “Stars at Noon,” directed by Claire Denis, and “Close,” directed by Lukas Dhont

Jury Prize: “Eo,” directed by Jerzy Skolimowski, and “Le Otto Montagne,” directed by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix van Groeningen

Best director: Park Chan-wook for “Decision to Leave”

Best screenplay: “Boy From Heaven”

Best actress: Zar Amir Ebrahimi for “Holy Spider”

﻿Best actor: Song Kang-ho for “Broker”

Camera d’Or: Gina Gammell and Riley Keough for “War Pony”

Short film Palme d’Or: “The Water Murmurs”