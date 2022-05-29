Flying 'Dragon of Death' is the largest pterosaur discovered in South America

(CNN) Fossils from a flying "Dragon of Death" have been discovered in Argentina, new research revealed.

Scientists unearthed partial remains of a colossal pterosaur, called Thanatosdrakon amaru, that's new to science, according to research published in the journal Cretaceous Research

The ancient reptile lived in the Upper Cretaceous period 86 million years ago, and it's the largest pterosaur species ever discovered in South America, research author Leonardo D. Ortiz David said. He is the coordinator general of the Laboratory and Museum of Dinosaurs at the National University of Cuyo in Mendoza, Argentina.

In Greek, Thanatos means death and drakon means dragon, Ortiz David said.

"Amaru was selected as the species name because it represents an imposing deity in the cosmovision of some aboriginal peoples of South America," he said.

