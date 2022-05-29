Agatha becomes a hurricane in the eastern Pacific

(CNN) Agatha has strengthened becoming a hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season is forecast to continue strengthening until landfall across the southern Mexican coast on Monday.

Agatha's projected path across Mexico.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Salina Cruz to Lagunas de Chacahua. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Salina Cruz eastward to Boca de Pijijiapan and Lagunas de Chacahua westward to Punta Maldonado.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to arrive across southern Mexico tonight with hurricane conditions arriving in the warning area tomorrow.

