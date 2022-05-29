Argument at Memorial Day festival leads to one person fatally shot, seven others injured

(CNN) One person is dead and seven are wounded, including two juveniles, after a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor Memorial Day festival in Taft, Oklahoma, officials said.

The shooting took place shortly after midnight when festival goers got into an argument and gunfire followed, according to the state's Bureau of Investigations (OSBI).

Law enforcement was present at the festival and provided initial aid to the victims, according to an OSBI statement.

Investigators have not yet released information about the deceased victim or the injured victims.

No suspects are in custody, according to the statement.

