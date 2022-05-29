Tennis star Naomi Osaka 'petrified' after seeing panicked people flee Brooklyn's Barclays Center

(CNN) No shots were fired at the Barclays Center during a disturbance that sent people, including tennis star Naomi Osaka, running for their lives early Sunday, said the New York City Police Department.

"After investigating the incident at the Barclays Center this morning, we determined that no shots were fired," the NYPD 78th Precinct, which serves the Park Slope section of Brooklyn, said in a tweet on Sunday.

An NYPD spokesman told CNN there was a "sound disturbance" at the indoor arena that people mistook for gunfire. Ten people suffered minor injuries and were sent to hospitals, said police.

The disturbance followed a boxing match between Devonte Davis and Rolando Romero at the center, and comes as the nation remains on edge following recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas

Osaka, who was at the event, said she was "petrified" when she saw the commotion.

