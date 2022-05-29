She graduated from college the day after her 82nd birthday

(CNN) If you've been considering a return to school, this is your sign it is not too late.

Mae Beale, an 82-year-old retiree, just earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC).

Beale decided to return to school in her late 70s, according to a news release from the school. She received her diploma May 18, the day after her 82nd birthday, reported CNN affiliate WJLA

In her younger years, Beale worked as a licensed practical nurse in Washington, DC, the release noted. While working at the Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, she helped plan several large events, which inspired a career pivot.

In 1994, at the age of 54, Beale started her own event-planning business and started working toward her associate degree in Business Management at Howard Community College, according to the release.

