A Border Patrol tactical unit killed the Texas gunman. The elite force has played key roles in the US

(CNN) When gunfire rang out at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, officials from Customs and Border Protection were among several agencies joining local and federal authorities at the scene.

It's not unusual: Customs and Border Protection officials can operate within 100 miles of a US border, and have a major presence in many border communities, said Javed Ali, an associate professor at the University of Michigan and a former top official at the Department of Homeland Security.

Uvalde is about 80 miles from the Mexican border and therefore within Customs and Border Protection jurisdiction.

Authorities are still gathering details on the timeline of events leading up to the massacre, but have determined members of the Border Patrol's elite team -- the Border Patrol Tactical Unit -- fatally shot the gunman nearly an hour after the shooter raided the school.

Border Patrol is under the umbrella of Customs and Border Protection, in the Department of Homeland Security.