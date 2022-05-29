Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa says Gabe Kapler's national anthem protest 'not appropriate'

(CNN) Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa said he disagrees with San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler's stance on forgoing the pregame national anthem in the wake of the latest mass shooting in the US.

While La Russa agrees "there's a lot of problems in this country that need to be addressed" he says protesting the flag and anthem is not "appropriate."

"Where I disagree is that the flag and the anthem are not appropriate places to try to voice your objection," La Russa said prior to the White Sox game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

"I think you go directly to what the cause that really bothers you about the direction of the country is.

"So to me, it isn't the flag and the anthem. I think it makes more sense to figure out which of those issues and speak about the ones he didn't like and what he will do about it."

