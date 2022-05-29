Summer not your favorite time of the year? You're not alone

(CNN) Yes, the summer begins now. It's not me saying so. It's the American people. Survey after survey has found that more Americans believe Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer than any other occasion (e.g., the beginning of baseball season or when pools open).

So as the calendar turns from the rebirth of spring to the sweltering heat of summer in this part of the world, here are five statistics to mark the occasion:

1. Summer is not most people's favorite time of the year.

Of course, there are regional variations . Americans in the northern part of the country are far more likely to list summer as their favorite season than those in the South. Southerners are more likely to list spring.

I guess New Englanders don't like the backdoor cold fronts of the spring, while Southerners dislike the sweltering heat of summer.

2. Seventy-two degrees is usually just right.

One way to deal with the summer heat is to put on the air conditioning. Around 90% of Americans reportedly have AC, which is more than any country except Japan . About 70% have central AC.

A National Opinion Research Center poll last year asked those who had central AC what temperatures they set their thermostats to during the day and at night. During the day, the most popular answer was 72 degrees. During the night, the most popular answer was 72 degrees.

There's a wide range in the data, with some people going as low as 55 degrees and some going as high as 76 degrees. Indeed, 13% of all of those with central AC said they slept in a temperature of 67 degrees or less during the summer. About 40% to 45% of people indicated that they kept their thermostats above 72 degrees during the day and at night.

What most Americans do agree upon is that having air conditioning is preferable to not having it. A 2019 CBS News poll inquired about whether Americans preferred having the windows open or the windows closed with the AC during a hot summer day. The clear winner was windows closed with the AC on at 65%, compared with 30% who said windows open.

3. Not going on vacation this weekend? Same here.

This Memorial Day weekend about 40 million Americans are expected to travel on a vacation, according to AAA . Most of those people (about 35 million) expect to travel by car. That means that most Americans aren't taking a trip this weekend.

Most Americans do seem to want to take some vacation this summer, however. A Washington Post-Schar School poll conducted in April and May found that 72% of Americans plan to take a vacation away from their home this summer, although only 40% say they will definitely take one.

The biggest divides in whether someone goes on vacation are, perhaps not surprisingly, age and income. Those under 35 (82%) say they're far more likely to say they plan on taking a vacation away from home than those who are 65 and older (60%). Those making $100,000 or more are more likely to say they'll travel (87%) than those making less than $50,000 a year (59%).

Travelers tunnel through some breathtaking scenery near Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah.

If people don't end up traveling for vacation, it will be because of prices. Gas, flight and hotel and lodging prices were listed as much more important factors in making summer vacation plans than figuring out time off or fear over the coronavirus.

4. Most people just want to take a load off during summer.

If summer is known for taking vacations, then what do we actually want to do on those vacations? Well, it seems that most of us just want to be lazy.

That same Washington Post poll found that 76% of Americans said relaxing was a thing they liked to do on vacation. Next up (and within the margin of error of that result) was eating at restaurants (75%). Going to the beach or pool was in third place at 65%.

No other option hit a majority.