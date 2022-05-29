North Korea claims Covid outbreak improving, may rethink curbs

(CNN) North Korea says its Covid-19 outbreak is improving and it is considering revising its anti-epidemic regulations.

State-run media in the secretive East Asian country reported Sunday that leader Kim Jong Un and other top officials had assessed the pandemic situation as "improved" and discussed adjusting containment measures.

North Korea reported more than 89,500 new "fever cases" and 106,390 recoveries between Friday and Saturday evening nationwide, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

It did not say whether there had been additional deaths.

As of Saturday evening, North Korea's total number of cases since late April had reached 3,448,880, of which more than 3,262,700 had recovered and at least 186,110 were receiving medical treatment, KCNA reported.

Read More