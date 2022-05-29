(CNN) At least 44 people have died in northeast Brazil amid heavy rains over the weekend.

An additional 56 people are missing and at least 25 are injured, Brazil's Minister of Regional Development Daniel Ferreira said on Sunday.

More than 3,900 people have also lost their homes due to devastating downpours, Ferreira also said.

Some of the deaths were caused by landslides in the greater Recife area, in Pernambuco state, according to the local civil defense.

Read More