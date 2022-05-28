New Yorkers can now choose an 'X' gender marker on their state IDs

(CNN) Residents of New York can now choose an "X" marker for their gender on state identification cards

"As we prepare to celebrate Pride Month in a few days, I am excited to announce this historic change that represents another victory in our fight to help ensure equality and respect for the LGBTQ+ community," Hochul said in the release.

"Every person, regardless of their gender identity or expression, deserves to have an identity document that reflects who they are," she said."My administration remains committed to ensuring that New York is a place of value, love and belonging for members of the LGBTQ+ community."

The Gender Recognition Act will go into full effect on June 24. In addition to allowing New Yorkers to change their gender marker, the legislation will allow them to attest to their own gender identity when petitioning a court or updating an identification document, eliminate the requirement to publish name changes in a local newspaper, and allow parents the choice to be designated as "father," "mother" or "parent" on their child's birth certificate.