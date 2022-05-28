WNBPA calls for renewed action to free Brittney Griner from Russian detention

(CNN) The Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) marked the 100th day of Brittney Griner's detention in Russia by renewing calls for her release.

"Brittney Griner is our teammate, our friend, and our sister. She is a record-breaker, a gold medalist, a wife, a daughter, a champion, a role model, an all-star, and so much more," the WNBA said in a statement on Saturday.

"Right now, BG is an American citizen who has been wrongfully detained in Russia for 100 days. That's 144,000 minutes."

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested in February at a Moscow airport while playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason.

Russian authorities claimed to have found cannabis oil in her luggage and accused her of smuggling significant amounts of a narcotic substance, an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Earlier this month, a Russian court extended the 31-year-old athlete's pretrial detention until at least June.

