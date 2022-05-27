Texas school shooting survivors say they fear returning to school

(CNN) Like many children across America, Jayden Perez had practiced what to do in a mass shooting at his school. But the 10-year-old never thought it would happen. On Tuesday, it did.

Just 90 minutes after he and his family celebrated his making the honor roll at Robb Elementary, a shooter killed 19 children and two teachers at the school in his small town of Uvalde, Texas.

Jayden and a few of his classmates hid in a storage area for backpacks during the shooting. Others in his class were under a table, told CNN. The entire time, he wondered what was going to happen to them.

Now, Jayden fears it will happen again, and he and other children are afraid of going back to school.

"Because after what happened, I don't want to," Jayden said. "I don't want anything to do with another shooting or me in the school."

