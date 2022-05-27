Parole recommended for Manson family member Patricia Krenwinkel

(CNN) A parole board in California recommended that Patricia Krenwinkel, a former Charles Manson follower and convicted murderer in the notorious 1969 killing spree, should be released, officials said Thursday.

The decision will head to the Board of Parole Hearings Legal Division for review, a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

Krenwinkel, 74, was convicted of seven counts of first-degree murder in the August 1969 Manson family attacks that left seven people dead. Among the victims was pregnant actress Sharon Tate, who was married to director Roman Polanski, Folger Coffee heiress Abigail Folger and celebrity hairstylist Jay Sebring.

She had been denied parole 14 times since her conviction. The review process by the legal division could take up to 120 days. After that, the proposed parole decision goes to the governor's desk, where he has the authority to either reverse the decision or allow it to stand, according to the CDCR spokesperson.

Gov, Gavin Newsom's office said in a statement that the decision is still under review and referred to the state's website for more information on the process.

