Energy secretary: Biden 'obsessed' with lowering 'outrageous' gas prices
How soaring diesel prices may impact consumers
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers her speech during a debate on the social and economic consequences for the EU of the Russian war in Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
European Commission President: 'Putin must pay a high price'
German finance minister: 'Germany can't be blackmailed'
Energy company says this red state is No. 1 in wind turbine installations
Inside the American struggle with rising energy prices
'Bring the speed limit down:' Richard Branson on reducing Russian oil use
Watch Congress members question oil executives about sky-high gas prices
An ExxonMobil gas pump is seen on February 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
This is what determines the price of gas
378796 09: A pipeline carries oil September 20, 2000 at the Federal Strategic Petroleum Reserve facility known as Big Hill near Beaumont, Texas. It is one of four crude oil storage sites run by the U.S. government that could be tapped to ease the oil crisis. The Big Hill facility has 14 underground solution-mined storage caverns that have a combined storage capacity of 160 million barrels. The site has demonstrated the capability to deliver crude at 930,000 barrels per day. The Big Hill site is connected via a 25-mile, 36-inch pipeline to the Sun Marine Terminal and the Unocal Marine Terminal at Nederland, Texas. The pipeline also interconnects with the Texaco 20-inch pipeline system in Port Arthur, Texas. The reserve, created in 1975 after the Arab oil embargo, is intended to provide a stopgap in case of disruptions in oil imports. It has been used only once, during the Gulf War in 1991. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Newsmakers)
Biden released reserve oil but gas prices may still hit record highs this summer
Qatar Energy Minister: We won't divert gas out of Europe 'in solidarity'
In this handout image provided by Boeing Australia, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner lands at Sydney Airport on November 15, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner carbon composite aircraft, was designed to reduce jet lag and air sickness and cut fuel emissions by 20%. Boeing has orders for more than 800 787 Dreamliners from more than 50 airlines around the world, including 50 for Qantas and Jetstar. The jet touched down in Sydney today to mark Qantas Airlines 92st birthday.
Jet fuel prices spike to highest level in 2+ years
These maps show how natural gas is behind Russia's power
Natural gas: the power behind Russia's global influence
Here's what Europe is doing to wean off reliance on Russian gas
New York CNN Business  — 

Gas prices are painfully high this Memorial Day weekend as millions of Americans hit the road for the unofficial start of summer.

The $4.60-a-gallon average price for regular gas an all-time high — and pump prices are also very elevated on an inflation-adjusted basis.

Real (that is, inflation-adjusted) gas prices haven’t been this high heading into Memorial Day weekend since 2012, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

The all-time high for average inflation-adjusted gas prices was set in June 2008 at $5.38 a gallon.

The price of gas has surged by 30% since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. The $4.60-a-gallon price today is about 50% higher than last Memorial Day weekend.

This reflects triple-digit oil prices and the fact that refineries are having trouble producing all the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel needed right now.

Despite high prices, AAA estimates that 34.9 million people will travel by car this holiday weekend, up 4.6% from last year.

Every state in America has an average price for regular gas above $4 a gallon. While prices are cheapest in the Gulf Coast, with an average of $4.16 a gallon, the average on the West Coast is now $5.36 a gallon, according to the EIA.