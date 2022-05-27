There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Lisa Says Gah swim, Cozy Earth’s luxe new linen bamboo bedding and a smaller Ember cup for all those espresso lovers out there.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Clothing and accessories

A lingerie collab in summer-friendly micromodal and mesh

Knix x Ashley Graham Knix

You might know Knix for its period panties, but it’s expanded into non-absorbent underwear — and bras. Joining them for an easy, breezy summer collection is model Ashley Graham, who’s helped the brand launch a collab that’s all about breathable micromodal and mesh. We’re talking comfortable bras, underwear in fits from thongs to boxer briefs and bodysuits that’ll replace your favorite top — all designed with a dose of Graham’s trademark inclusive sexiness.

So much linen, so many ways

You might know Lunya for its glammed up washable silk pajamas, but the loungewear company also does beautiful things with linen — summer’s airiest fabric. The first of Lunya’s pieces, available in woven linen and linen silk, are shoppable now. We’re very into the Linen Silk Crinkle Dress ($248), which is perfect for backyard entertaining or days around the house, as well as the princess-seamed Woven Linen Crossback Tank ($128), which looks great with the Woven Linen Tapered Pant ($168).

Performance and lifestyle shoes to make life a little easier

Reebok has teamed up with Zappos on two new styles of adaptive footwear made for both everyday and for performance.

The Nanoflex Parafit TR shoes ($90) come in four great colorways, whether you prefer neutrals or neon, are made from going from “workout to weekend.” A zip closer makes on and off easy, and there’s a removable sockliner if you need extra room for orthotics too. The collection is currently available for purchase on Reebok.com/Adaptive and Zappos.com in a range of colorways and mixed sizes.

The Reebok MEMT court sneakers, a classic everyday pick with retro tennis styling, also get an adaptive makeover: They’re made in an extra-wide 4E fit and have both laces and a zip to make putting them on easier. Like the Nanoflexes, you can also remove the sockliner for a bit more space inside. Normally $65, they’re currently on sale for $49.97, so scoop them up at the lower price while you can.

Functional clothing for sports and life beyond

The last thing we want to do on a hot summer day is put on tight clothing that’s going to make us all sticky, and Girlfriend Collective’s new Stretch Wovens collection has our back (literally) with loose, breezy clothing that’s perfect for casual warm-weather days. Made for everything from hiking to the weekly grocery shop, the jumpsuits, shorts and tops are made from lightweight technical fabric (made from recycled water bottles) with just enough stretch. Each style in the five-piece collection comes in three colorways — black, dark olive and royal blue — whether you go for the shorts ($55), skort ($58), joggers ($82), sleeveless romper ($92), or short-sleeve jumpsuit ($118).

Lightweight, everyday pieces in two easy-on styles

Spanx AirEssentials Jumpsuits and Rompers Spanx

Spanx’s Air Essentials line has expanded from sweatpants and polished tank tops to — just in time for summer — short-sleeve rompers ($128) and sleeveless wide-leg jumpsuits ($148). The super-soft spacer fabric is made for comfort, but the pieces are put-together enough for brunching, errands and more. Plus, with summer’s hot temperatures, putting on an outfit in one go versus mixing and matching is a major plus. These throw-on-and-go styles will take you anywhere and everywhere this spring and summer.

Data-driven designer collabs ready to rent

Rent the Runway Design Collective Rent the Runway

It’s getting to be summer wedding season, and if you’re not keen on buying a dress for a one-off event, that’s where Rent the Runway comes in — and it’s getting even better with designer collaborations for an exclusive in-house collection informed by what customers love.

One of the original clothing rental sites, Rent the Runway is now partnering with three different designers to create editorial-worthy pieces that feel luxe, and, because it’s 2022, use customer-driven data to inform their design. First up is Esteban Cortazar’s 16-piece collection of bodycon knits and flamenco-inspired dresses in shades of pink, yellow and orange — but Jonathan Saunders and Busayo Olupona are also dropping rentable pieces throughout June and more designers to come later this year. Pieces from the new collab are available to rent a la carte or with a subscription on Rent the Runway.

The brand’s first swim collection is shoppable now

Lisa Says Gah has plenty of ’90s-inspired pieces to outfit us for summer days, but now it’s taking it to the pool and beach with its first in-house swim collection: The California-based brand carries over the vintage stylings we love from its everyday wear and includes some eco-friendliness woven in too (it’s made from certified MIPAN Regen recycled fabrics and locally made in Los Angeles). Each piece, whether you opt for a bikini or one piece, is $125—we have our eyes on the colorblocked Yasmine one-piece in verde and green lizard.

Shoes celebrating mental health

TOMS x Happiness Project TOMS

TOMS has supported great causes for a long time, and the shoe brand is teaming up with the Happiness Project for a collection celebrating mental health. The collab, with styles starting at $35, is available in TOMS Alp and Fenix styles with colorways like a bright tie-dye and pastel details on white. There’s also clothes like tees, hoodies and socks to round off the look. Plus, every purchase from this collection will help further the work of organizations like Letters to Strangers that advocate for a destigmatization of mental illness as well as increased access to treatment.

The popular retailer just unveiled its first engagement ring collection

Kendra Scott Engagement Rings Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott has evolved over 20 years from polished everyday jewelry to watches and fine jewelry — and now it’s venturing into engagement rings. The new Engagement Collection uses lab-grown diamonds from .5 to 2 carats, each of which rates F in color (colorless) and VS2 in clarity range.

Customers can choose from Solitaire, Halo and Signature silhouettes featuring a traditional center stone in Round, Oval and Emerald cuts set against bands of 14k White Gold, Rose Gold or Yellow Gold. No two are alike either: Each ring is made to order and delivered in three weeks. There’s some extra sparkle too, thanks to a yellow sapphire at the bridge of each Solitaire setting or at the base of Iconic Halo rings. Customers can even further personalize the ring with an engraving.

You’re not left on your own if you don’t quite know where to start either: To help you design the perfect ring, you can head in-store for a consultation with a Diamond Expert or online for a virtual appointment.

Home and travel

Modern jewelry holders inspired by nature

Mejuri x Claude Mejuri

When it comes to jewelry storage, the new collab from Mejuri and Claude (an online gallery of vintage furniture and contemporary art) is more about statement pieces than an opaque box — and after we saw the collection, we’re very much into this new take on storage. The artful, organically shaped pieces come in two styles: An Arch Vessel ($198) that cradles draped necklaces or everyday jewelry and a Pebble Vessel ($128) in either natural stone or red onyx that’s perfect for earrings and rings.

Two of the breeziest fibers in one slumberful collection

One of the most popular summertime pandemic investments was to replace all our sheets with linen ones for easier sleeping. After converting countless friends, we now wish we’d waited for Cozy Earth’s new linen and bamboo bedding, which one-ups regular linen by weaving in bamboo’s super-soft fibers. The new collection comes in restful shades of ivory and light gray and starts with discounted Memorial Day pricing at $92 for pillow shams but also has a sheet set for $295.20 — grab ‘em while they’re on sale this weekend.

A mug that keeps your hot drinks at just the right temperature

Ember Cup Ember

While we’ve come a long way in advances for how we prepare our hot drinks, less spectacular is how the vessels we’ve held said hot drinks in have evolved — the classic ceramic and even enamel mugs only hold heat for so long. Until now, that is: Ember’s new 6-ounce cup, made with espresso-based drinks in mind, allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature so your flat white is at the perfect temperature from the first sip to the last. The mug will keep the drink at your temp for up to 90 minutes—or all day with the included charging coaster. It comes in two colorways that look sleek, too: Black ($99.95), or copper ($129.95).

Enchanting fragrances to lift up your home this summer

Pura Pura

If you’re as obsessed with “Encanto” as we were, you’re going to want in on Pura’s new collection, which features two new scents for your home inspired by the soon-to-be classic film. First up is Mirabel Mango Tropical, which is bright and optimistic with notes of blood orange, juicy nectarine, tart pineapple juice and tangy mangostino. Then there’s Casita Floral, which is perfect for any room of the house with sparkling mandarin, lily of the valley, soft jasmine and glowing amber.

Oui, oui to Lavande and Citron

Rimowa Rimowa

We’ve been loving the explosive trend in luggage of more colorful shades than just gray, navy and black (ugh), and Rimowa’s new Provence-inspired collection is adding to the vibrant hues in the most dreamy way. Featuring light purple Lavande and vibrantly sunny Citron, the two new colorways evoke one of the prettiest parts of France — a.k.a. exactly where we wish we were drinking rosé this summer. You can shop the new colorways in some of Rimowa’s most popular styles, including the Check-in L ($925), which you definitely won’t miss on the luggage carousel, as well as the more modestly proportioned (but roomy) cabin bag ($740). For extra-long journeys, we love the Trunk Plus ($1,155), and to keep any travel essentialist at hand, there’s the handily flat-bottomed Tote Large ($1,130) made from canvas and full-grain leather.

Curated sets with similar care requirements for maximum green

Bloomscape Bloomscape

It can be a little time-consuming to figure out exactly which plants will thrive in your house and the buy them one by one, and for those of us who want the green but would rather put our time elsewhere, there’s Bloomscape’s new plant bundles, which are each curated in sets that have similar care requirements so you know exactly what you’re getting into. Bloomscape’s just come out with four new collections that make things way easier. They include two trio sets, each $69: one with bromeliads in maroon, orange and red; and a Sunny Safari collection featuring an Ant Plant, Silver Squill, and Madagascar Palm for a little drama. If you’re trying to deck out a new apartment or house, there are options or that, too: A full room set of seven plants for those with medium to high light ($550) and a similar full-room set but for low light ($550).

Beauty

Deodorant and body wash inspired by summer sippers

Native’s aluminum-free deodorant is what finally convinced us to try “clean” deodorants, especially after it turns out we didn’t get all smelly as my body adjusted to them. The brand’s scents have always been spot on, but now they’re getting into the summer season with the launch of three new deodorant and body wash scents that mimic favorite warm-weather sippers. Available in the the deodorant ($13), sensitive deodorant ($13), plastic-free deodorant ($13), mini deodorant ($4), and body wash ($9), the new scents include piña colada (pineapple and coconut), citrus spritz (tangelo, pear, peony), and ginger mule (ginger, bergamot, lime).

Summery skincare including lotion and dry oil body mist

While amber and sandalwood are wonderful for darker, moodier times of the year, come summer it’s all about fresh scents that uplift. AHAVA’s Cactus & Pink Pepper line is just the ticket, and the bright scent comes in four different ways to nourish your skin: Mineral Body Lotion ($31), Mineral Hand Cream ($24), Mineral Hand Cream 50% More ($36), and Dry Oil Body Mist ($44).

Primer with SPF and a bit of bronzing

Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40 in Golden Hour Supergoop

Supergoop’s done it again with a new version of its famous Glowscreen SPF. It follows in the footsteps of the Glowscreen base layer line, complete with a bronze-y pearlescent finish for a boost of summertime glow. The multipurpose SPF also grips makeup to act as a great primer, has Niacinamide for evening out skin tone and reducing pore appearance, and cocoa peptides to protect the skin from blue-light damage.