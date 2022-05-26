The NFL says it holds players to account for their personal conduct. Is Deshaun Watson's case shattering that illusion?

(CNN) It's been months since the Houston Texans agreed to trade embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, but the furor over the deal -- described by one NFL observer as a case of "talent trumps trouble" -- just won't go away.

In March, a grand jury in Harris County, Texas, declined to charge Watson over allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct after determining there was not enough evidence to charge him with a crime. The incidents were described as "stemming from massage therapy sessions," according to a statement on the NFL website.

Meanwhile, a second grand jury in Brazoria County, Texas, in March declined to indict Watson after considering evidence in a criminal complaint alleging sexual misconduct, also during a massage therapy session.

However, Watson still faces 22 civil complaints from his accusers, many of them alleging sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions.

Watson has repeatedly denied the accusations of sexual assault and misconduct made against him, and Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin said in a statement "I believe that any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false."

Read More