Today, you’ll find a deal on SKIMS, discounts from Girlfriend Collective and savings on Glossier. All that and more below.

Memorial Day sale

Brooklinen Brooklinen

Save on the internet’s favorite sheets, bedding, loungewear and more thanks to this Memorial Day sale at Brooklinen. You can get 15% off everything on the site, including everything you need for maximum cozyness. Swap out your stuffy winter bedding and relax in the softest linen sheets or rest your head on a pillow we love.

Bi-Annual Sale

Skims Skims

No matter how you feel about the Kardashians, there’s no denying — people love the Kim-founded brand SKIMS. From intimates to swimwear to cozy everyday wear, collections at SKIMS rarely go on sale, so take advantage of these discounts if you’ve had your eye on something. During this Bi-Annual sale, a selection of best-selling collections will be on sale through May 30.

Memorial Day sale

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective’s activewear is sustainably made, size inclusive and ultra chic — what’s not to love? Save on a new workout set during this buy more, save more event: you’ll get 15% off when you spend $125, 20% off when you spend $200 and 25% off when you spend $250. No code necessary — the promo auto-applies at checkout from May 26 through May 30.

Friends Of Glossier sale

Glossier CNN

Lovers of the dewy, no-makeup look rejoice: now through the end of the month, Glossier is hosting their Friends Of Glossier sale. That means 20% off almost everything — all skincare, makeup, body and fragrance products — when you use code FOG22 at checkout.

$249.99 From $199.99 at Woot!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung

In our opinion, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the best Android smartwatch, and right now you can score one for the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The Galaxy Watch 4 is the first watch to use Google’s Wear OS instead of Tizen OS, meaning better access to Google’s apps and services than any previous Galaxy Watch. Plus, the redesigned sensor makes the Watch 4 a more useful fitness tracker than ever.

More deals to shop

• T-Fal nonstick fry pan duos are two for $20.39 at Macy’s right now, so replace your old scratched-up pans while they’re on sale from this trusted brand.

• Set a little ambiance in your house with refurbished Philips Hue kits, bulbs and more on Woot! starting at $15.99.

• Summer can be a pretty dirty season — fortunately right now the Dyson Big Ball Animal vacuum is $170 off at Best Buy right now.

• HydroFlask’s summer sale is now on, with deals to keep cold drinks cold starting at 25% off.

• Our pick for best SSD is currently $40 off on Best Buy, making it a great time to back up your memories and important essentials.

• You never know when the skies will open but, so tuck these cheery red Hunter rain boots — now $23.95 with code MEMDAY15OFF — in your closet for a rainy day.

• Gardening supplies and lawn care from Scotts, Aqua Joe and more are all majorly on sale at Amazon right now — we’re talking 46% off some top-rated equipment.

• This Google Nest refurb — our budget thermostat pick — will help control your utilities (prices are high right now, people!) and look pretty on your wall in this shade of rose-goldy sand.

• Take 15% off Ruggable’s curated collection of machine-washable, super-interchangeable rugs with the code STRIPES15 at checkout.

• Outdoor tools from Sun Joe and Greenworks are starting at 42% off on Amazon right now, just in time for summer’s green grass days.

Deals you may have missed

25% off with code MDW25

Great Jones Great Jones Goods

Direct-to-consumer brand Great Jones offers high-quality and colorful cookware that imbues your kitchen with a delightfully chic retro vibe. Right now, you can save 25% off sitewide, including their beloved hot dishes, ceramic sheet pans and even the Dutch oven collab with celebrity chef Molly Baz. Sales at Great Jones are rare, so don’t hesitate if you’ve had your eye on something. Just remember to apply code MDW25 at checkout for the discounted prices.

Birthday Sale

The Sill The Sill

Liven up your home with plants from the Sill, where a variety of bestselling houseplants and pots are discounted just in time for summer. Just use code BIRTHDAY to take 10% off one item, 20% off two items, and 30% off three or more items. Whether you’re looking for a low-maintenance tabletop cactus or a sizable indoor tree, the Sill has you covered with plants that will bring dimension and texture to your interior design. Beginner gardeners and certified green thumbs alike can take advantage of this rare sale.

$129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Blue Yeti Blue Yeti

Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, the Blue Yeti boasts superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls. Now under $80 in silver at Amazon, this microphone is a smart purchase for any at-home setup.

Memorial Day Sale

Parachute Parachute

Memorial Day sales present a great opportunity to upgrade your sleeping essentials at hefty discounts. Take this Parachute sale, for example: Everything is 20% off sitewide, including our favorite linen sheets, gorgeous bed frames and more. If you want to prioritize comfort and style in your home, don’t miss this sale on everything from mattresses to loungewear to bath towels.

$19.99 $13.99 with clipped on-page coupon at Amazon

Kizen Lindsay Boyers/CNN

Cooking meat is no time for guessing games. The Kizen meat thermometer gives you peace of mind in the kitchen thanks to reliably accurate readings and easy calibration. Right now you can score an extra $2 off the discounted price, making this a significant price decrease on an already budget-friendly option.

$179 $149.99 at Amazon

AirPods 3 Apple

A pair of AirPods 3 is currently almost $30 off on Amazon, which is so close to the best price we’ve ever seen them at. Long-lasting, water-resistant and robust-sounding, the AirPods 3 are a great option that’s cheaper that the AirPods Pro with a bunch of the same great features.

Memorial Day sale

Wayfair Wayfair

WayDay might have already passed, but don’t fret: Wayfair’s Memorial Day sale is here. Get major discounts — up to 70% off — across a bunch of categories. Snag huge savings on furniture, bedding, decor, kitchen essentials and more. You’ll get free shipping on your order too. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re almost guaranteed to save.