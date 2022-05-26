Eleven newborn babies die in Senegal hospital fire

(CNN) Eleven newborn babies have died after a fire that broke out in the neonatal department at the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital in the western Senegalese city of Tivaouane, said the country's president Macky Sall on Thursday.

"I just learned, with pain and consternation, the death of 11 newborn babies," Sall said in a tweet.

"I express my profound compassion to their mothers and their families," he added.

CNN has contacted the hospital, but has not yet heard back.

In a statement later Thursday, the country's health ministry said an emergency response plan had been put in place and "arrangements are being made for the assistance of the families of the victims."

