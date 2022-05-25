Did dinosaur blood run warm or cold? New study aims to settle the debate

(CNN) Fearsome predators like T. rex and towering, telescope-necked dinosaurs, such as Brachiosaurus, were warm-blooded creatures in the same way birds and mammals are, according to a groundbreaking new study.

The question of whether the blood that coursed through dinosaurs' giant frames ran warm or cold, like that of reptiles, is a long-standing one that has vexed paleontologists. Knowing that fundamental piece of information could illuminate the lives of the prehistoric creatures in significant ways.

Warm-blooded animals have a high metabolic rate -- they take in lots of oxygen and need many calories to maintain their body temperature, while cold-blooded animals breathe and eat less.

"This is really exciting for us as paleontologists -- the question of whether dinosaurs were warm- or cold-blooded is one of the oldest questions in paleontology, and now we think we have a consensus, that most dinosaurs were warm-blooded," said lead study author Jasmina Wiemann, a postdoctoral researcher at the California Institute of Technology, in a news release.

Previous recent attempts to answer this question have suggested that dinosaurs were warm-blooded, but those findings, which involved analyzing growth rings or chemical isotope signals in bones, were ambiguous because fossilization may change these markers. Plus, those analysis techniques damage fossils, making it harder to build up a large data set.

Read More