(CNN) The Onion is infamous for this headline, posted after almost every mass shooting: "'No Way To Prevent This,' Says the Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens." After the school shooting in Texas, it covered its homepage.

On Wednesday, the satirical news website posted that story 21 times, filling most of its homepage. Each article referenced a different shooting, with the most recent incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas -- where 19 children and two teachers were killed -- at the top. Other articles had datelines for Atlanta, Indianapolis, Boulder, and others.

The Onion's homepage on May 25.

"UVALDE, TX—In the hours following a violent rampage in Texas in which a lone attacker killed at least 21 individuals and injured several others, citizens living in the only country where this kind of mass killing routinely occurs reportedly concluded Tuesday that there was no way to prevent the massacre from taking place," the most recent article reads.

In every story, a different resident says the same quote: "This was a terrible tragedy, but sometimes these things just happen and there's nothing anyone can do to stop them."

Jason Roeder, formerly a senior editor at The Onion, first wrote the headline back in 2014, but it has been shared widely across social media following mass shootings in the years since.

Read More