How to offer support when a mass shooting occurs

(CNN)As the US mourns the victims of another mass shooting, many people are left feeling hopeless and helpless. So far in 2022, there have been more mass shootings than days in the year. In Uvalde, Texas, a gunman killed at least 19 elementary school children and two adults at Robb Elementary School.
It comes less than two weeks after a shooter at Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, New York, left 10 people dead.
While it may feel like there is nothing you can do, here are a few ways to help:
Financial support
The first line of support in many cases of mass shootings is to financially help the victims' families, those injured and the communities where the tragedy took place. Crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe are good places to ensure money goes directly into the hands of the families that have been personally impacted.
To support families of the Uvalde tragedy, GoFundMe has verified fundraisers for those affected here:
To support families of the Buffalo tragedy, GoFundMe has a verified Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund established by the National Compassion Fund:
The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County has also established The Buffalo Together Community Response Fund which supports the community in the predominantly Black neighborhood where the shooting took place:
Donate blood
Besides financial support, blood donation is another way to provide help. Look for local blood donation centers or drives, which can help hospitals prepare for emergencies demanding large amounts of blood. In Texas, people can donate blood to South Texas Blood and Tissue.
In Buffalo, the ConnectLife blood and organ donor network is looking for donors year-round.
Research
Simply being informed and educated about mass shootings' contributing factors can empower you to help. There are many non-profits working to avert the next Uvalde, Buffalo, Parkland or Sandy Hook shooting. Identify the issues that resonate most with you and find ways to support those causes.
There are many ways for you to make your voice heard.