How to offer support when a mass shooting occurs

(CNN) As the US mourns the victims of another mass shooting, many people are left feeling hopeless and helpless. So far in 2022, there have been more mass shootings than days in the year. In Uvalde, Texas, a gunman killed at least 19 elementary school children and two adults at Robb Elementary School.

It comes less than two weeks after a shooter at Tops Supermarket in Buffalo , New York, left 10 people dead.

While it may feel like there is nothing you can do, here are a few ways to help:

Financial support

The first line of support in many cases of mass shootings is to financially help the victims' families, those injured and the communities where the tragedy took place. Crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe are good places to ensure money goes directly into the hands of the families that have been personally impacted.