Luka Doncic leads Dallas Mavericks to victory against Golden State Warriors to avoid WCF sweep

(CNN) The Dallas Mavericks staved off elimination and avoided a series sweep in the Western Conference Finals, as Luka Doncic led his team to a 119-109 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Ahead of Game 4, a moment of silence was held for "those who lost their lives in multiple tragedies in our home state," referencing a fatal accident from Sunday and Tuesday's shooting of an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

On Tuesday, a gunman clad in body armor rushed his way into the school and opened fire on classrooms of young children, killing 19 students and two adults , officials said.

After a somber and moving pregame, the importance of basketball seemed significantly diminished -- indeed, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr refused to speak about basketball at all in his pregame press conference -- but these two teams had to play regardless.

Doncic had a somewhat inefficient shooting night -- shooting 38% from the floor and 27% from three-point range -- but led the Mavericks with 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, as well as registering two steals and two blocks.

