May 25, 2022

New details have emerged from a shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and we’re reporting on what U.S. President Joe Biden and Texas Governor Greg Abbott said about the incident. An ongoing drought in the American West is bringing lake levels to historic lows. A conservation center in New Zealand aims to help penguins. And a relic of a bygone era is removed from Midtown Manhattan.

