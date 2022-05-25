Macy’s has long been a one-stop-shop for pretty much everything: It’s a great place to stock up on clothes for the family, as well as homewares, skincare, shoes and more. The retailer has just kicked off its Memorial Day 2022 sale with great deals on all of the above, including 30% off Levi’s for him, 50% off dresses (just in time for your summer slate of weddings), up to 40% off COACH, 50% off select Le Creuset and Vitamix and deals on Ninja, Braun and more. On top of that, there are also a ton of beauty deals going on at the moment as part of Macy’s 10 Days of Glam event. Some deals even get better with 15% off using the code MEMDAY.

Plus, when you spend $25 or more and order by noon, you’ll receive free same-day delivery on your order. (This promo’s good through May 26, so hurry if you need items stat.)

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks from the sale. Check out our finds below and then shop the entire selection — there are thousands of items — at Macy’s.com before sizes and styles sell out. Want even more deals? Check out our Memorial Day sales roundup here.

Apparel

Macy's Macy's

We love a T-shirt that can go all day, and this stylish number from Adidas can go from running errands to brunch to a Pilates class.

Macy's Macy's

Just a couple bucks more than a month’s worth of tampons at this point, this top-rated period underwear looks great on and is perfect for light days or people who don’t have a heavy flow thanks to their IUDs. We like the high rise for when we’re still feeling a little bloaty, too.

Macy's Macy's

A classic for a reason, these super-comfy boxer briefs from the one and only CK come in a handy set of five for restocking the old underwear drawer.

Macy's Macy's

Hello, it’s wedding season again, and this linen blazer will keep you cool when you have to spend hours under the sweltering sun while still smiling. There are top-rated linen trousers on sale too for the complete look.

Shoes and Accessories

Macy's Macy's

Super versatile for everyday wear, these sandals dress up or go casual as needed.

Macy's Macy's

TOMS’ classic espadrille shoes are on sale, and they’re great for summer in the city or at the beach: The closed shoe is breathable but doesn’t get your feet gross as sandals do, and at the beach — also unlike sandals — you don’t have to pick gingerly across the sand to avoid burning your soles.

Macy's Macy's

Sunglasses are a low-key way to try out the latest trends, and if all the ‘00s sunnies around have you curious, this Valentino pair is a classy way to give the look a whirl.

Macy's Macy's

These sneakers look great under summer chinos and keep your ankles warm (and street-grit-free) some cooler temps, too.

Furniture and Home

Macy's Macy's

Modern lines and warm upholstery combine for a super-inviting sofa perfect for curling up with a book on or bingeing an evening of Netflix.

Macy's Macy's

This desk doesn’t look like an $80 desk, but it most definitely is — so if you’re craving a workspace other than your kitchen table, add it to your cart stat.

Macy's Macy's

This clean-lined acacia dining table looks great with decor from industrial to farmhouse, and right now it’s $140 off with the code MEMDAY at checkout.

Macy's Macy's

This runner makes for a squishy first step when you come inside or for a little plushness underfoot throughout the house.

Kitchen Appliances and Cookware

Macy's Macy's

Available in 11 colors, this deep round dutch oven is a Le Creuset classic — and it’s currently almost $130 off, so grab it while it’s on sale.

Macy's Macy's

Super handy if you’re a little type-A about fridge organization, this dishwasher-able Stasher bag is great for meal prepping or keeping leftovers or marinades from leaking. Use the code MEMDAY for an extra 15% off, bringing it down to $20 off its original price.

Macy's Macy's

Whether you’re meal-prepping, batch-cooking, or just need somewhere for leftovers, this 11-dish set (with lids) of Pyrex.

Macy's

Over time, this works out to be way cheaper than picking up single packets of herbs at the grocery — and better for you and the environment too. Plus, with the shades it comes in and slim profile, it’ll look pretty sitting on your counter.

Macy's Macy's

This cast iron skillet gets great reviews and rings up less right now than a pan from Lodge — plus we love the pour spouts for every last bit of sauce and au jus.

Macy's Macy's

Be your own barista with this at-home espresso machine: It gets top markets and is currently $80 off — and you’ll save the price and more in all the coffee shop drinks you’re not paying for.

Bedding and Bath

Macy's Macy's

It is, frankly, silly to spend $72 on a soap dispenser, but half price is just about reasonable — especially if you can just use more eco-friendly soap refills going forward. This stylish dispenser has a color that looks great with any color scheme, too. Use the code MEMDAY to get the full discount at checkout.

Macy's Macy's

If you have a landlord who won’t let you drill into a bathroom wall — or a super-narrow bathroom — this towel ladder is for you. Use it in the living room to hang your patterned throw blankets on too.

Macy's Macy's

Use this elegant box for cleaning supplies, toting dinnerware out to the patio table, or as storage for bathroom toiletries — it’s versatile, not made from plastic and looks great anywhere you set it out.

Macy's Macy's

A pillow is key to a good night’s sleep, and if yours is flat as a pancake, it might be time to replace it. Do it while they’re on sale — these down-alternative pillows get great reviews from satisfied, slumbering customers.