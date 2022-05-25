Today, you’ll find a deal on Great Jones cookware, discounted Stasher bags and savings on our favorite Ooni pizza oven. All that and more below.

Great Jones Fully Baked Set Great Jones Goods

Direct-to-consumer brand Great Jones offers high-quality and colorful cookware that imbues your kitchen with a delightfully chic retro vibe. Right now, you can save 25% off sitewide, including their beloved hot dishes, ceramic sheet pans and even the Dutch oven collab with celebrity chef Molly Baz. Sales at Great Jones are rare, so don’t hesitate if you’ve had your eye on something. Just remember to apply code MDW25 at checkout for the discounted prices.

Stasher Ocean Forest Collection Stasher

Even though it’s technically no longer Earth month, there’s never a bad time to supply your kitchen with sustainable swaps — and right now there’s a great sale on Stasher bags, which eliminate the need for single-use plastic baggies. These airtight silicone bags are safe in the dishwasher or microwave, and perfect for dinner leftovers or school lunches. Today’s the last day you can score 25% off a wide variety of shapes, sizes and colors for all your food storage needs.

Beats Flex Beats

The most affordable audio device in the Beats lineup, there’s a lot to appreciate about the Beats Flex. Available in four color options, they feature magnetic earbuds that lock together like a necklace and will even pause or play music depending on if they’re in your ear or not. Beyond the unique design, the Beats Flex have an estimated 12 hours of battery life, Fast Fuel charging and the same fast-pairing and Find My benefits of other Apple earbuds. Right now you can save $20 on a pair, making them an even more budget-friendly choice.

Ooni Koda Gas-Powered Pizza Oven Ooni

If it’s truly amore between you and pizza, then you need your own pizza oven — and today, you can save on a top-rate one. The Ooni Koda 16 Gas-Powered Pizza Oven, our pick for best gas pizza oven, is down to $399 at Costco (the price is available for Costco members only) from its usual price of $599. While Ooni is currently hosting a 20% off sale on their site, this price beats that discount by $80 and is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked.

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD Best Buy

The best way to back up your data is with an external drive. Keep everything safe with our premium pick for the best external harddrive from Sandisk. The durable build of this model offers protection from drops of up to 6.5 feet, making it perfect for on-the-go use. The 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB options are all currently seeing a hefty discount. For those searching for a top-of-the-line hard drive, the SanDisk will not disappoint — plus, there are a ton of other hard drive options currently on sale from WD and Sandisk.

• Make that after-work dinner order a little cheaper with 10% off Doordash gift cards on Best Buy.

• Tuft + Paw has put three of its most popular (and stylish) litter boxes on sale for a limited time — use the code BRANDNEWBOX to save another 20% off them, too.

• Fjallraven’s colorful (and classic) backpacks are starting at $51.99 on Woot! right now, making it the perfect time to pick one up for summer school and travel.

• Refurbed Philips Hue Starter Kits are on sale at Best Buy right now so you can set the mood in any room — this kit has three bulbs (great for small apartments), a light switch and a hub for further devices.

• Keep an eye on your outside with this two-pack of Blink cameras on sale at Woot! for less than $70.

• JBL’s Active Noise Canceling Earbuds with wireless charging are just $44.99 on Woot! right now, and Prime members get another $5 off, too — saving you about $100 on the original list price.

• This potent anti-aging COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence gets top marks for hydration, and you can save 20% off of the $25 purchase price with the code SUN.

• Get 2,200 square feet of steady Wi-Fi coverage in your home (or office) with the Google Nest Wifi device, now 30% off on Amazon.

• Put a spring in your step with Nike’s big sale on running shoes and everyday sneakers.

• Uniqlo is having a huge customer appreciation sale with new deals and giveaways now through May 30, including sales on its much-loved basics like henley tanks and high-rise cropped leggings.

The Sill The Sill

Liven up your home with plants from the Sill, where a variety of bestselling houseplants and pots are discounted just in time for summer. Just use code BIRTHDAY to take 10% off one item, 20% off two items, and 30% off three or more items. Whether you’re looking for a low-maintenance tabletop cactus or a sizable indoor tree, the Sill has you covered with plants that will bring dimension and texture to your interior design. Beginner gardeners and certified green thumbs alike can take advantage of this rare sale.

$129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Blue Yeti Blue Yeti

Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, the Blue Yeti boasts superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls. Now under $80 in silver at Amazon, this microphone is a smart purchase for any at-home setup.

Parachute Parachute

Memorial Day sales present a great opportunity to upgrade your sleeping essentials at hefty discounts. Take this Parachute sale, for example: Everything is 20% off sitewide, including our favorite linen sheets, gorgeous bed frames and more. If you want to prioritize comfort and style in your home, don’t miss this sale on everything from mattresses to loungewear to bath towels.

$19.99 $13.99 with clipped on-page coupon at Amazon

Kizen Lindsay Boyers/CNN

Cooking meat is no time for guessing games. The Kizen meat thermometer gives you peace of mind in the kitchen thanks to reliably accurate readings and easy calibration. Right now you can score an extra $2 off the discounted price, making this a significant price decrease on an already budget-friendly option.

$179 $149.99 at Amazon

AirPods 3 Apple

A pair of AirPods 3 is currently almost $30 off on Amazon, which is so close to the best price we’ve ever seen them at. Long-lasting, water-resistant and robust-sounding, the AirPods 3 are a great option that’s cheaper that the AirPods Pro with a bunch of the same great features.

Wayfair Wayfair

WayDay might have already passed, but don’t fret: Wayfair’s Memorial Day sale is here. Get major discounts — up to 70% off — across a bunch of categories. Snag huge savings on furniture, bedding, decor, kitchen essentials and more. You’ll get free shipping on your order too. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re almost guaranteed to save.