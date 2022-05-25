At least four dead following series of explosions in Afghanistan

(CNN) Two deadly explosions rocked Afghanistan's city of Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of the country's northern Balkh province on Wednesday, killing and wounding a number of civilians.

Mohammad Asif Waziri, spokesman for the chief of Balkh province, said that at least four people were killed and more than 10 were wounded in the blasts.

The first explosion targeted a minivan in police district 10 of the city, followed a short time later by a second explosion in the same area.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, an explosion detonated inside a mosque during evening prayer in Kabul's 4th police district.

Initial reports said at least two civilians were slightly wounded in the incident, according to Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the chief of Kabul police.

