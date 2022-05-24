Woman dies in skydiving accident in Georgia

(CNN) A woman is dead after she fell to her death during her first solo training skydive in northwest Georgia.

The 26-year-old woman was jumping at Skydive Spaceland Atlanta, located in Polk County roughly 55 miles north of Atlanta, on Sunday when the accident happened, Christy West from Skydive Spaceland said in a statement Tuesday.

"She was doing her first 'solo' training skydive, wearing her own parachute system and jumping with a dedicated instructor," West said. "The freefall portion of the skydive was uneventful; however, there was a complication with the primary parachute."

"The equipment was appropriately sized, in good repair, and maintained properly by the standards of the Federal Aviation Administration," Skydive Spaceland said, adding weather was not a factor.

The FAA will investigate, it said in a statement to CNN.

