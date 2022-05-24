San Francisco's mayor to opt out of Pride parade over ban on police participating in uniform

(CNN) San Francisco Mayor London Breed will not march in the city's Pride parade next month if participating police officers are not allowed to wear uniforms, the mayor said in a statement Monday.

The event's board of directors decided on May 11 that off-duty police officers who march in the June 26 parade are not allowed to wear their uniforms, said San Francisco Pride spokesperson Kevin Kopjak. Officers are still allowed to participate and show representation for the department through T-shirts, said Kopjak.

In response to the ban, the San Francisco Police Officer's Pride Alliance, which includes police, the fire department and the sheriff's office, said on Monday LGBTQ employees have decided not to march in the parade "in order to take a stand against the discriminatory actions of the board of the SF Pride committee."

In previous years, Kopjak said, the police department participated by having a "contingent in the parade."

Not allowing uniformed police officers to participate at Pride events isn't new. Last year, both New York City Pride and The Center on Colfax, which organizes Denver Pride , announced they would no longer allow police officers to host exhibitions or participate in the parades while in uniform.

