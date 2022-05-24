1 dead and 3 hurt after fall from oceanside cliff in Southern California

(CNN) A California man is dead and three others are hurt after falling from a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, authorities say.

A woman lost her footing Monday and slipped over the cliff, 200 to 300 feet high, and when the others tried to save her from falling, they, too, plummeted down the sheer bluff, Palos Verdes Estates Police Capt. Steve Barber said.

No foul play is suspected, and evidence at the scene indicated the party had been drinking, authorities said.

One of the men who tumbled down the cliff suffered minor to moderate injuries but managed to climb back up to a nearby roadway, where he was discovered by a police officer patrolling at about 4:30 a.m. Monday.

The woman who slipped, along with another woman who fell, were rescued by Los Angeles County firefighters who rappelled from a helicopter to bring them to safety.

