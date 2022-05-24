New York gives adult sex abuse survivors another chance to sue

(CNN) A new law in New York State gives sexual assault survivors a one-year window to bring claims against abusers, setting aside the statute of limitations for civil lawsuits.

Advocates praised the Adult Survivors Act (ASA), which was signed into law Tuesday by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat. It mirrors the 2019 Child Victims Act that expanded the statute of limitations in child sex abuse cases to give survivors more time to sue their abusers.

The law applies to survivors of sexual offenses that occurred when they were over the age of 18, with the one-year window beginning six months from the bill signing and allowing claims regardless of the statute of limitations.

"To those who thought they got away with horrific crimes they committed, I just have one message: Your time is up. Your victims will see you in court and you will be brought to justice," Hochul told reporters Tuesday.

Lawmakers and advocates said that, like the child victim's legislation, the new law is intended to help survivors who have kept sexual abuse secret for years beyond the statute of limitations out of shame and fear.

