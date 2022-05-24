Previously sunken boats are emerging at Lake Mead as water disappears

(CNN) The water level in Lake Mead — the nation's largest reservoir — dropped below 1,050 feet elevation for the first time last week, a critical milestone that signals more stringent water cuts are around the corner for the Southwest.

If the US Bureau of Reclamation determines in its August report that the lake level will be at or below that elevation in January 2023, the Southwest will move into the second tier of unprecedented water cuts that will further reduce the amount of Colorado River water that can be used by cities, industry and tribal water users.

As of Tuesday, Lake Mead's level was around 1,049 feet above sea level.

As the water level drops, formerly sunken boats are emerging in the mud, and other vehicles are getting newly stuck.

Travis Pardee, who took several photos of the boats, told CNN he believes there are dozens in the area, but he only photographed a few of them.

Formerly sunk boats are resurfacing at Lake Mead as the water level drops.