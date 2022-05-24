Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins had blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit when he was fatally hit, report says

(CNN) Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit when he was fatally struck by a dump truck on a South Florida highway in April, according to a report from the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office obtained by affiliate WSVN and shared with CNN.

Haskins, 24, was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595, near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, on the morning of April 9 when he was fatally hit, CNN previously reported

The Florida Highway Patrol told the medical examiner that Haskins ran out of gas on the side of I-595 and left his vehicle on foot around 6:15 a.m. to look for gas, the report says.

Around 6:30 a.m., witnesses began calling 911 to report a pedestrian walking in the lanes of traffic, the report says. The dump truck driver told authorities he was driving along in the dark when Haskins appeared in the center lane of the highway and the driver hit him.

According to the report, Haskins' blood alcohol level was 0.20 at the time of his death, which is 2.5 times Florida's legal limit of .08.

Read More