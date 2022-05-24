'Active shooter' incidents jumped more than 50% last year, FBI report finds

(CNN) The number of "active shooter" incidents across the US increased more than 50% in 2021 compared to 2020, and those incidents resulted in the highest number of deaths since 2017, the FBI said in a report Monday.

The FBI report defines an active shooting incident as when "one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area." The term "active" refers in particular to the ongoing nature of an incident in which the response -- of civilians or emergency services -- can still affect its outcome.

In all, the report examines what has become a regular part of modern American life: the proliferation of high-powered firearms along with the technologies that allow people to report their use in crimes or attacks in real time.

It tallied 61 active shooter incidents in 30 states in 2021, resulting in 103 people killed and 140 wounded, excluding the shooters. Shootings deemed to be self-defense, gang violence, and "contained" residential or domestic disputes were excluded from the tally, the FBI said.

The casualty total marked a 48% increase over 2020, but was similar to the 2019 total of 102 deaths and 156 wounded.