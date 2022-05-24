Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in tears as he ends remarkable career after French Open defeat

(CNN) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was in tears Tuesday as the curtain came down on his storied career after he lost in the first round at the French Open.

The Frenchman, who announced he would retire after this year's Roland Garros, was beaten 6-7 (6) 7-6 (4) 6-2 7-6 (0) by Norwegian Casper Ruud, bringing his 18-year professional career to an end.

The 37-year-old received a standing ovation from the Philippe Chatrier crowd as he waved goodbye to a court that he's entertained on countless occasions.

Despite never winning a grand slam singles title, Tsonga is very much a fan favorite and claimed 18 ATP titles in as many years on tour.

He was in tears even before serving for what would be the last point of his singles career -- Tsonga was due to play doubles at the French Open but that looks highly doubtful after injury severely hampered him against Ruud.

