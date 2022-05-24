Novak Djokovic criticizes Wimbledon's 'lose-lose' ban on Russian and Belarusian players

(CNN) Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year's tournament following Russia's invasion of Ukraine is "wrong," world number one Novak Djokovic said on Monday.

"Collectively, I am glad that players got together and showed to the grand slam that when there is a mistake happening we have to show there will be some consequences," Djokovic told reporters on Monday.

"I think it (Wimbledon's ban) was a wrong decision. I don't support that at all. But at these times, it is a sensitive subject and whatever you decide will create a lot of conflict," he added.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said in a statement Friday it stands by its decision. Wimbledon organizers said in April that Russians and Belarusians would not be allowed to compete at this year's tournament.

In a statement, the AELTC said it remained "unwilling to accept success or participation at Wimbledon being used to benefit the propaganda machine of the Russian regime, which, through its closely controlled State media, has an acknowledged history of using sporting success to support a triumphant narrative to the Russian people.

"We therefore wish to state our deep disappointment at the decisions taken by the ATP, WTA and ITF in removing ranking points for The Championships. We believe these decisions to be disproportionate in the context of the exceptional and extreme circumstances of this situation and the position we found ourselves in, and damaging to all players who compete on Tour," the statement added.

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic during the Rolex Paris Masters 2021 final on November 7, 2021.

Tennis governing bodies had banned Russia and Belarus from international team competitions following the invasion.

However, individual players from the countries are allowed to compete on the ATP and WTA Tours but not under the name or flag of their countries.

Djokovic said he would still play at Wimbledon this year but criticized the lack of "strong communication" from organizers.

"On a personal level, of course, without getting a chance to play and defend my 4,000 points from Australia and Wimbledon, I will drop them this year," he said.

"It's a very unique and weird situation but a grand slam is a grand slam," he said, adding that Wimbledon "has always been my dream since I was a kid."

"I don't look at it through the lens of points or prize money, but there has to be some standards with some mutual respect," he said.

"This is one of these kinds of decisions where there will always be someone who will suffer more. It is a lose-lose situation."

Meanwhile, four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka said she is not sure she will play Wimbledon this year, calling the tournament without points "like an exhibition."

"The intention of this measure was good, but the execution is all over the place," she said on Monday.

"I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, it's more like an exhibition. I know this isn't true, right? But my brain just like feels that way. Whenever I think like something is like an exhibition, I just can't go at it 100%.

"I didn't even make my decision yet, but I'm leaning more towards not playing given the current circumstances," she added.