Jayson Tatum runs rampant as Celtics dominate Heat 102-82 in Game 4

(CNN) The Boston Celtics could not have asked for a better time for Jayson Tatum to rediscover his best form than on Monday night.

The 24-year-old, who has blossomed into one of the NBA's biggest stars this season and during the playoffs, scored 31 points as the Celtics dominated the Miami Heat 102-82 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

After a disappointing Game 3 in which he scored just 10 points as the Heat comfortably won, Tatum looked back to his best, racking up eight rebounds and five assists as well.

The result levels the best-of-seven series at 2-2, with the two sides facing off next in Game 5 in Miami on Wednesday.

Tatum celebrates in the second half against the Heat during Game 4.

"You feel like you let your teammates down," Tatum said when asked about his Game 3 performance.

