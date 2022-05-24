Voters at a senior center in Marietta, Georgia, are seen on May 2, 2022, as early voting begins in the state.

It’s election day again with primary races and runoffs taking place Tuesday in five states: Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas and Minnesota.

Senate primaries are taking place in Georgia – a key state in the fight for control of the chamber – as well as in Alabama and Arkansas. The three states are also hosting gubernatorial primaries that will be closely watched, while Texas holds primary runoffs in key races for state attorney general and the US House. And there are several other House primaries worth keeping an eye on, including races expected to be competitive in the fall; intraparty contests for seats seen as safe for either party; and a special primary election in Minnesota.

Here’s everything you need to know:

In Georgia, incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp faces a primary challenge from former US Sen. David Perdue. Former President Donald Trump, angry at Kemp’s role in certifying the 2020 election in the Peach State, is supporting Perdue, but recent polling has shown Kemp with a big lead. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who also earned Trump’s ire for defending the 2020 election results, faces several challengers, including Trump-backed US Rep. Jody Hice. Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, a former football star, are expected to win their primaries Tuesday to face off in a key Senate contest this fall.

In Alabama, there’s a three-way race in the GOP primary to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Richard Shelby. Trump previously endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks but rescinded that endorsement in March. Republican Gov. Kay Ivey faces several primary challengers in her bid for a second full term.

In Arkansas, former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to win the GOP nomination for governor and would be a big favorite in November to win the office previously held by her father, Mike Huckabee. The state’s senior senator, Republican John Boozman, also faces several primary challengers Tuesday.

In all three states, candidates need to win a majority of the vote to avoid runoffs.

There are also a number of primary runoff elections in Texas. Controversial state Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton, who is seeking a third term, faces off against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the grandson of former President George H. W. Bush. Paxton finished ahead of Bush, 43% to 23%, in the first round in March.

In South Texas, moderate Rep. Henry Cuellar, whose home and campaign office were searched by the FBI in January, was forced into a runoff by progressive immigration lawyer Jessica Cisneros, whom he narrowly defeated in a 2020 primary. Abortion rights have become a key issue in the race, with Cuellar the only House Democrat to vote against legislation that would codify abortion rights into federal law.

And in Minnesota, there’s a special primary election to fill the seat of the late Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn. The crowded field of candidates looking to serve the remainder of Hagedorn’s term include his widow and former chair of the Minnesota Republican Party, Jennifer Carnahan.

What time do polls close?

In Georgia, polls close at 7 p.m. ET. Mail-in ballots must be returned by close of polls Tuesday.

In Alabama, polls close at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. ET. Mail-in ballots must have been returned by hand by Monday or received by mail by noon Tuesday.

In Arkansas, polls close at 8:30 p.m. ET. Mail ballots must have been returned by hand by May 20 or by mail by close of polls Tuesday.

In Texas, polls close at 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. ET. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Tuesday and returned by May 25 at 5 p.m.

In Minnesota, polls close at 9 p.m. ET. All ballots must be received by the county board of elections by close of polls on Tuesday, but ballots delivered by hand must be returned by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

